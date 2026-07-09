USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday's trading at 154,100 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad, down from its opening level, while posting similar losses in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the currency opened at 154,500 dinars in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges before retreating by the close.

Exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars.

In Erbil, it sold for 153,900 dinars and was bought at 153,850 dinars.

Meanwhile, state-owned banks began implementing the Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) new rules for selling US dollars to travelers, lowering the maximum allocation to $2,000 from $3,000.