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Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil
2026-07-09T08:10:42+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Wednesday's 153,650 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,100 dinars and buying prices at 154,000 dinars.

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