Drone strikes Iranian Kurdish opposition site near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

An unidentified drone struck a site belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group on the outskirts of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Thursday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The identity of the drone and those responsible for the attack were not immediately known. No immediate information on casualties or the extent of material damage at the time of publication.

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