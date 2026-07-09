Al-Hikma backs Dawn Crackdown after senior member arrested on corruption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (al-Hikma), led by Ammar al-Hakim, declared full support for the government's Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption measures hours after security forces arrested one of its senior figures, Hussein Taleb al-Fadhli, director-general of the Oil Products Distribution Company, on corruption-related charges.

The arrest came hours before al-Fadhli was scheduled to be sworn in as a replacement member of parliament under the National State Forces Alliance for Baghdad province.

Al-Hikma spokesman Hussam al-Hassani said in a statement on Thursday that the movement supports measures taken by the government, judiciary, and Federal Commission of Integrity to protect public funds in accordance with the law. “Any official's compliance with investigative procedures reflects respect for constitutional and legal institutions.”

He called on all parties to leave the final word to the Iraqi judiciary and avoid political or media exploitation of investigative proceedings.

The Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr), launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's direction, which has targeted so far 67 current and former officials across multiple sectors on corruption-related charges.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far