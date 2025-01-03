Al-Hakim urges unity and vigilance to safeguard Iraq’s security

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Ammar al-Hakim, the Head of the National Wisdom(Al-Hikma) Movement, called on Iraq’s political forces to prioritize national security, urging unity and vigilance against potential threats to the country’s stability and sovereignty.

Speaking in Najaf during a memorial ceremony for Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, al-Hakim stressed the importance of readiness in facing emerging challenges. “Today, we are witnessing significant transformations in the region that require us to remain vigilant and ready for any emergency that could compromise our country's security, stability, and core values,” he said.

Al-Hakim urged Iraqis across the political spectrum to set aside their differences and prioritize the nation’s security. “Regardless of the nature of their disagreements, all Iraqis, the federal government, parliament, and political leaders must consider Iraq’s national security a top priority to preserve the achievements we have made,” he emphasized.

“We must guard against individuals with selfish interests seeking to destabilize Iraq’s political system and against malicious agendas that aim to prevent Iraq from becoming a sovereign and influential actor in the region,” he stated warning against the dangers posed by infiltrators within Iraq’s ranks and deceptive rhetoric aimed at undermining unity.

Al-Hakim called for a “balanced foreign policy” that reflects Iraq’s core values and national interests. “Iraq has repeatedly declared on international platforms that its foreign policy distances the country and its people from interference in the affairs of others,” he said, reaffirming that Iraq’s territory would not serve as a conduit for aggression against neighboring countries or the region.

However, al-Hakim noted that neutrality does not mean inaction. “Iraq will not remain idle or a bystander when it comes to pivotal issues affecting the Arab and Islamic nations,” he added.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of regional stability, al-Hakim called for support for the Syrian people in pursuing an independent political future. “Iraq must keep its doors open to Syrians, with whom we share a deep history and a common destiny,” he said.

“Syrians must be aware of the dangers surrounding them and draw lessons from Iraq’s journey in building a strong state that represents all communities,” al-Hakim noted, advising the Syrian people to learn from Iraq’s experiences in navigating political challenges.