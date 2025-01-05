PM al-Sudani reaffirms Iraq’s security readiness

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed the readiness of Iraq’s military and security forces to respond to any potential aggression.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Baghdad commemorating the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, former Commander of the Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, former Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), al-Sudani stated, “We have succeeded in steering Iraq away from war and the firebelt that nearly engulfed the region.”

Notably, Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, an event that significantly escalated tensions in the region. Both leaders are regarded as key players in Iraq’s fight against ISIS, with supporters referring to them as the “Victory Leaders,” while others criticize their roles as symbols of “external influence” in Iraq’s political landscape.