Iraqi, Tunisian Prime Ministers lead bilateral talks in Tunis

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his Tunisian counterpart Kamal Al-Madouri jointly led high-level talks in Tunis on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including oil, transportation, tourism, education, and culture.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, during the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress made through joint committee meetings and discussed the implementation of memoranda of understanding signed in various fields.

Discussions also touched on convening a new session of the Iraqi-Tunisian Joint Business Council.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to "deepening ties with Tunisia, expressing his government's support for the new Tunisian administration." considering Tunisia's decision to ease visa requirements for Iraqis as a significant step in bolstering bilateral relations.

Highlighting Iraq's stability and ongoing development, Al-Sudani noted that the country's democratic governance and separation of powers have enabled substantial progress in security and economic reforms, creating an attractive environment for investment.

Tunisian Prime Minister Al-Madouri commended Iraq's success in restoring security and advancing development, particularly praising the Development Road project to position Iraq as a global trade hub. He also acknowledged Iraq's efforts to create a conducive investment climate through an ambitious reform agenda.

"The meeting addressed the challenges facing the region and the shared stance of Iraq and Tunisia on the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza." The statement concluded.