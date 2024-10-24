Iraqi PM asserts state’s authority on war and peace decisions amid regional conflict

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sais that decisions regarding war and peace are determined solely by the Iraqi state and its constitutional institutions.

Al-Sudani’s media office stated that the Prime Minister, during his visit to Wasit Province, a gathering of tribal leaders and dignitaries from across the province.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this visit “is part of his ongoing field visits to provinces to assess the level of public services, monitor the progress of ongoing projects, and address any obstacles they face.”

He reaffirmed Iraq's principled stance in rejecting the "brutal aggression" against Gaza and Lebanon, a position consistently expressed at international forums. “He emphasized that decisions of war and peace are made by the state through its constitutional institutions, and anyone acting outside of that framework will be held accountable by the state, which derives its authority from the constitution and law to fulfill its responsibilities. He affirmed that Iraq's interests and the well-being of its people are paramount.”

“The Prime Minister also spoke about the service projects the government is implementing in Wasit across various sectors. He noted that the government has adopted a balanced approach to work in both Baghdad and the provinces since its formation. Additionally, he discussed the agricultural sector and the government's commitment to developing it alongside other sectors, stressing the importance of adopting modern technologies in agriculture and irrigation.” According to the statement.