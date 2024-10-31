Iraqi President and PM meet to discuss population census among key topics

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met to discuss various topics, including preparations for the population census scheduled for November 20 and 21.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, the meeting was attended by “Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Minister of Justice, Minister of Environment, Head of the Human Rights Committee in the House of Representatives, Minister of Planning of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Secretary of the KRG Council of Ministers, the Head of the Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority, the Deputy Minister of Planning and Head of the Statistics Authority in KRG, the National Advisor for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq, the Director-General of the Technical Affairs Department in the Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority, the Head of the Coordination Department at the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Baghdad.”

“The meeting reviewed the developments in the local situation and the state of relations between the federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government, with an emphasis on the importance of continued efforts to reach solutions to outstanding issues under the constitution and laws,” the statement revealed.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing preparations for the population census, highlighting its significant role in fostering economic and social development. Various concerns related to the census process were addressed to ensure clear and robust agreements that would overcome any potential obstacles affecting the operation and its outcomes.

“The attendees stressed the need to conduct the population census on schedule, to support the Ministry of Planning, and to provide all necessary means for ensuring the success of the process. They highlighted the need to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and transparency while expanding awareness programs and workshops to encourage citizens to provide accurate data. This effort aims to build a comprehensive database covering housing, education, health, employment, and all major economic and social indicators,” the PM’s media office concluded.