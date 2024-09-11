Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Baghdad on Wednesday, focusing on several key areas of bilateral cooperation and regional challenges.

Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital in his first abroad visit since he assumed the position.

Call for Strategic Cooperation

According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency, President Rashid urged President Pezeshkian to address the issue of border water resources, calling for the release of shared river waters. Rashid stressed the “strong historical ties between Iraq and Iran,” describing Iran as “an important neighbor with significant regional influence.”

He highlighted Iraq’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, ensuring border security, and resolving regional tensions.

Rashid also stressed the need to implement agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two nations to “strengthen the friendship and mutual interests.” underscoring the “urgency of addressing climate change and water scarcity, proposing joint efforts to tackle these challenges and reach satisfactory agreements on water sharing.”

Financial Settlements and Regional Issues

“The Iraqi President addressed the issue of financial obligations owed to Iran, emphasizing the importance of finding a mutually agreeable solution for these payments.” The statement said.

Regarding recent attacks on Iran which killed Hamas politurbo head, Ismael Haniyeh, the Iraqi president condemned the incident and reaffirmed “Iraq's consistent support for Palestinian rights, denouncing the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and its humanitarian impact.”

Iranian Response and Future Collaboration

In response, President Pezeshkian commended President Rashid's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and pledged Iran's commitment to furthering cooperation in various sectors. Pezeshkian proposed the formation of a joint committee “to develop a strategic cooperation program encompassing health, environment, industry, security, and tourism, including the Kurdistan Region.”