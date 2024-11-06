Iraqi President congratulates Donald Trump on US election victory

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections.

In a post on X, President Rashid expressed hope that “the new American administration will foster much-needed stability and constructive dialogue in the region.”

Donald Trump has claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election, declaring himself the 47th president after securing so far 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win. His rival, Kamala Harris secured only 224.