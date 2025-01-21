Iraqi top officials congratulate Trump, pledge stronger US ties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi top officials, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid congratulated, on Tuesday, Donald Trump for assuming his duties as the new US President.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s aspiration to “strengthen cooperation and partnership” with the United States within the Strategic Framework Agreement.

He highlighted the shared interests of both nations and underscored the importance of collaboration to bolster regional and international stability, security, and development.

“The Iraqi government is committed to maintaining and expanding strategic relations with the United States,” Al-Sudani stated, stressing Iraq’s dedication to activating bilateral memorandums of understanding and enhancing security and economic coordination.

He noted, “This commitment aligns with the principles of respecting sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and fostering bilateral exchange in cultural, technological, investment, and sustainable development fields.”

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid congratulated Trump on X, wishing him success in his presidency. “We reaffirm our commitment to promoting security and stability in our region and around the world, while strengthening the ties between our two nations to achieve shared goals and mutual interests,” he posted.

Notably, on Monday, Donald Trump took the oath of office as President of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, becoming the 47th US President.