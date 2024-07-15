Trump to announce vice presidential pick soon

Shafaq News/ Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump will announce his vice presidential pick later today, according to Fox News

Donald Trump has solidified his position within the Republican Party during this week's 2024 party convention, surviving an assassination attempt and navigating several legal disputes to secure the party's nomination for the presidential election.

Fox News journalist Bret Baier reported that Trump informed him of his intention to reveal his vice presidential running mate on Monday.

The leading contenders for the vice-presidential slot are Senator James David Vance of Ohio, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, each of whom is scheduled to speak at the convention.

The convention, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be a celebratory event to nominate Trump officially. However, it comes during a highly charged period in US history, with the upcoming election on November 5 set to be a contentious battle between the 81-year-old President Joe Biden and the 78-year-old former President Trump.