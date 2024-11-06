Iraq signals continued diplomatic ties with Trump despite arrest warrant over Soleimani killing

Shafaq News/ Iraq will maintain normal diplomatic relations with Donald Trump following his re-election, despite an outstanding Iraqi arrest warrant accusing him of ordering the 2020 airstrike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the deputy commander of Iraq’s al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), according to a parliamentary official.

Mokhtar al-Moussawi, a member of Iraq’s Foreign Relations Committee, told Shafaq News that while Iraqi law classifies Trump as a “criminal” over his involvement in the assassinations, Iraq’s interests will guide its interactions with the United States.

“Trump, under Iraqi law, is a criminal, but Iraq will deal with him normally because it is in our interest to do so,” al-Moussawi said. “His return to the White House will not affect the Iraq-US relationship, as the US is an Institutional state with foreign policy largely independent of its presidents.”

Al-Moussawi, representing the Shiite Coordination Framework, also highlighted Trump’s prior disregard for Iraqi authorities, referencing his unannounced visit to US troops at Ain al-Asad airbase in 2018 without engaging with Iraqi officials. “Trump has shown no respect for Iraq’s government and institutions, yet Iraq will handle his presidency as necessary,” he remarked.

The parliamentary member acknowledged that enforcing the arrest warrant against Trump would be difficult if he visits Iraq, citing national interest as the overriding priority. “Iraq’s state interests take precedence, making it unlikely that the arrest warrant will be practically enforced against Trump.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has previously criticized the Trump administration’s decision to kill Soleimani and al-Muhandis, denouncing the move during a 2023 Baghdad memorial event commemorating the assassination.

Additionally, Iraqi Chief Justice Faiq Zaidan confirmed that Iraq’s judiciary issued orders for Trump’s arrest on charges related to his role in the airstrike that targeted two prominent figures near Baghdad’s airport in January 2020.