Biden may withdraw from presidential race with mounting pressure

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Joe Biden "secretly surrendered" to mounting pressure and poor polling and may withdraw from the presidential race this week, according to a report.

Axios stated, "Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend."

These Democrats explained that "senior party leaders, friends, and major donors believe he (Biden) cannot win, cannot change the public perception of his age and health, and cannot secure a majority in Congress."

Axios reported, "The president is being told that if he stays in, former President Trump could win in a landslide and wipe away Biden's legacy and Democrats' hopes in November."

An Associated Press poll released on Wednesday showed that nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Calls for Biden to step down have intensified following his widely criticized performance in a debate against Trump two weeks ago.

For months, Biden has shown issues with focus and memory during public speeches, raising doubts about his ability to undertake a second presidential term.