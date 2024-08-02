US Biden demands de-escalation and hostage deal from Netanyahu

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden privately issued a "tough" demand to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call on Thursday, urging him to halt the escalation of regional tensions and to pursue a deal on Gaza hostages and a ceasefire urgently, two US officials told Axios.

According to Axios, this step highlights growing frustration within the Biden administration over the fallout from recent Israeli operations, including the assassinations of Hezbollah Commander Fouad Shokor in Beirut and the head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"US officials don't mourn the deaths of either Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr, who was involved in killing 241 U.S. Marines in Beirut in 1983, or Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre," Axios said, However, they are dissatisfied with Netanyahu's failure to inform Biden of his plans for the assassinations, despite earlier assurances to focus on securing a Gaza deal.

The Biden administration has made achieving a hostage and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas central to its post-war strategy in the Middle East. Biden is personally invested in this effort, viewing it as a critical element of his legacy during the final six months of his presidency.

US officials told Axios Biden called Netanyahu to discuss U.S.-Israeli joint military preparations for retaliations by Iran and Hezbollah — but also to make clear he was not pleased with the direction the Israeli prime minister has taken in the last week.

One US official indicated that Biden told Netanyahu that the subsequent assassination in Tehran undermined their recent discussions about securing a hostage deal. Biden insisted that while the US would support Israel in repelling any Iranian attacks, he expected no further escalation from Israel and immediate progress on the hostage deal.

Biden also cautioned Netanyahu that if tensions escalated further, the US might not provide additional support.

The White House declined to comment on the call. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Biden that he appreciates American support and, as Prime Minister of Israel, he acts solely according to the security needs of the State of Israel."

"At the end of the meeting with Netanyahu in the Oval Office last Thursday, Biden became emotional, raised his voice and told Netanyahu he needs to reach a Gaza deal as soon as possible," three Israeli officials with knowledge of the meeting told Axios.

Biden reiterated his message when meeting with the families of American hostages held in Gaza, stressing the urgency of ending the conflict and achieving regional stability, even if the deal is not ideal. "We are at an inflection point... We need to do everything to end the war and reach regional stability, even if the deal is not perfect. Hamas wants the deal right now. It might change," Biden said, according to participant notes.

In remarks to reporters on Thursday night, Biden described his conversation with Netanyahu as "very direct" and underscored the need for immediate action on a ceasefire. When asked about the impact of the assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh on the prospects for a deal, Biden acknowledged, "It hasn't helped."