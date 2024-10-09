Biden to discuss Israeli response to Iran in call with Netanyahu

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to have a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding plans to strike Iran.

Axios reported, citing three US officials, that Israel's response to Iran's recent attack is anticipated to be significant, likely involving a mix of airstrikes on military targets in Iran and "covert" operations, similar to the attack that assassinated former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

One official told Axios that the call between Biden and Netanyahu is crucial "to try to outline the parameters of Israel's response."

According to Axios, a Netanyahu aide stated that "once the decision to strike Iran is made, Netanyahu will want to inform Biden about it."

US officials mentioned, on Tuesday, that Israel had not yet shared specific details with the United States regarding its military response to the missile attack from Iran last week, as reported by NBC News.

Sources added that even after US military officials discussed the possibility of supporting Israel's response with intelligence or airstrikes, Tel Aviv had not provided Washington with details about the anticipated strike.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday. A former official and two current officials familiar with the call stated they discussed potential responses, but not Israel's final decision regarding its actions and timing.

American officials do not believe that Israel has made a definitive decision on its response, noting that options still under consideration relate to Iranian military, intelligence infrastructure, air defense systems, and energy facilities.

The officials clarified that Gallant and Austin did not discuss nuclear facilities as potential targets.