Biden dismisses Trump's coup claims, questions his mental fitness

Shafaq News/ President Joe Biden responded to former President Donald Trump's recent claims that he was "ousted" from the top of his party in a "coup," by questioning Trump's mental stability.

Speaking to CNN while touring the United Center in Chicago on Monday, Biden expressed confidence in his upcoming speech, calling the night "unforgettable" and indicating satisfaction with his address.

Trump had made headlines on Saturday by labeling the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago a "sham" and claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris had become the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden was "ousted."

At a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump asked the crowd, "Are you better off with Kamala and Biden than you were under President Donald J. Trump? I don't think so. They do polls on this—why are we even having an election?"

Trump further suggested that defeating Harris would be "easier" than Biden, labeling her as a "radical left-wing maniac."