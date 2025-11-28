Trump voids former US president autopen orders

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday asserted that all documents signed by autopen under former President Joe Biden were officially “terminated,” and “of no further force or effect.”

“I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that Biden was not involved in the autopen process, warning that “if he asserts he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

US presidents have long used autopens — devices that replicate signatures — to authorize routine documents.

Trump’s statement aligned with earlier posts he issued in March, when he argued that any pardons approved by Biden through autopen were invalid. The matter re-emerged in June as he instructed the White House Legal Counsel and the US Attorney General to review when and why Biden administration staff relied on the device.

However, during an Oval Office appearance at the time, Trump acknowledged he had not found any indication that Biden aides broke the law.

Biden and his team have repeatedly countered the accusations, maintaining that the former president knew which official documents were signed in his name, further rejecting claims that staff used the autopen without his authorization or awareness.