Iraq allocates 284B dinars to Kurdish farmers amid wheat payment delays

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani authorized the disbursement of 284 billion dinars ($217 Million) to farmers in the Kurdistan Region, a move aimed at addressing delayed payments for their wheat harvests.

Soran Omar, a member of the Iraqi Parliament, announced the decision, stating that the Prime Minister’s office had instructed the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to release the funds to Kurdish farmers. “These farmers are preparing for the new agricultural season but have yet to receive part of their payments for the wheat they delivered to storage silos.”

The request has been forwarded to the Ministry of Trade to investigate the reasons for the delay in payments. The ministry confirmed that the 284 billion dinars remain pending, with efforts to expedite the release of the funds. A formal request, referenced as letter number (3002/2438500) dated October 30, 2024, was sent to the General Secretariat to facilitate the payment.