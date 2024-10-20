Al-Sudani reviews security plans and armament file with military commanders

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stressed on Sunday the need to review security plans in line with the developments in the region, and the importance of reviewing the armament file as well.

Al-Sudani’s media office said in a statement that Al-Sudani paid a visit to the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in Baghdad, where “they discussed the current situation and emerging challenges, in response to recent regional development.” The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of security operations and the nature of the plans that the various types of forces are working on.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed the importance of continuous commanders field presence and teamwork among all security forces, highlighting the need for integrated plans between the different branches,” the statement continued.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also examined the armament program, based on the security forces' development strategy, along with the bilateral agreements signed with advanced countries in this field. This issue received particular focus, as it continues to be one of the government's key priorities.