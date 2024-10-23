PM Al-Sudani discusses Baghdad airport development with IFC delegation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a meeting with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss progress on the Baghdad International Airport development project.

A statement from the Iraqi government highlighted that “the meeting focused on the steps taken by the IFC to attract investors and specialized airport management companies, with 14 companies showing interest in the project.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed the government’s commitment to the rehabilitation of Baghdad International Airport despite various challenges. He noted that the project “has undergone extensive study and has been the subject of thorough discussions within the government and the Ministry of Transport.”

The statement quoted Al-Sudani saying, “The model adopted for the project offers numerous advantages, which have led many successful airports in the region to adopt and operate through it.”

Al-Sudani also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the rehabilitation and development processes “align with the latest standards and specifications set by international airport organizations.” He noted that the project aims to achieve two key goals: “doubling profits and revenues and improving the quality of services provided to citizens.”