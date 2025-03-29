Ammar al-Hakim: Armed factions committed to avoiding escalation with US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi armed factions are committed to avoiding escalation with the United States and do not seek to embarrass the federal government on this issue, leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim, said on Saturday.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion hosted by the “Iraqi House Salon”, al-Hakim acknowledged the factions' past role in “counterterrorism efforts,” but stressed the importance of prioritizing national interests and sovereignty in decision-making. He also highlighted Iraq's diplomatic engagement with regional and international powers, calling it a source of strength and a key factor in attracting major foreign investment.

On regional developments, al-Hakim emphasized the need for stability in Syria, urging inclusive governance and strong ties with neighboring countries to protect sacred sites and ensure peace.

Addressing the debate over establishing federal regions in Iraq, al-Hakim said the timing was "not appropriate", despite recognizing their constitutional legitimacy. He acknowledged that such discussions are part of Iraq’s democratic process, but warned against actions that could exacerbate regional tensions.