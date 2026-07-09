Explosions rock Iran near Bandar Abbas

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were reported on Thursday in Iran’s territorial waters off Bandar Abbas, where air defense systems were activated, according to Iranian state media.

A fishing pier in the village of Banood near Asalouyeh in Bushehr province also came under attack, while a US projectile landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, local outlets said, dismissing social media claims of a military or security incident in Shiraz as “enemy psychological warfare.”

برخورد ۲ پرتابه دشمن به اسکلهٔ صیادی بنود عسلویهفرماندار عسلویه: ۲ پرتابهٔ دشمن به اسکلهٔ صیادی روستای بنود در ساعت ۹:۱۰ صبح اصابت کرد.درپی این حادثه، ۱۰ قایق صیادی مردمی دچار آتش‌سوزی شد که با حضور نیروهای آتش‌نشانی شهرداری چاه‌مبارک، آتش مهار و از گسترش آن جلوگیری شد. https://t.co/5QPFvK1TIJ pic.twitter.com/A7x7w6AaAR — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 9, 2026

Iranian state television reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular army had launched the first phase of a “punitive response” against US military assets across the Gulf. Citing media sources, the broadcaster claimed Iranian cruise missiles struck US naval vessels off Bahrain, including a destroyer, while Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles targeted US bases across West Asia.

📹 پاسخ سریع و قاطع نیروهای مسلح ایران به عهدشکنی و تجاوز آمریکاسپاه و ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران در اولین مرحله از پاسخ تنبیهی علیه پیمان‌شکنان آمریکایی، زیرساخت‌ها و تاسیسات مهم پایگاههای آمریکا را در کویت، بحرین، و قطر با ضربات موشکی و پهپادی در هم کوبیدند pic.twitter.com/r3bA4GiQ5o — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 9, 2026

Explosions were also heard near the US-linked Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan’s Zarqa province, with Iranian media claiming an industrial complex in eastern Jordan was among the targets. Jordan’s Armed Forces, however, said they intercepted and destroyed eight missiles launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory, adding that debris fell in several areas without causing casualties or property damage.

بيان صادر عن القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة الأردنية pic.twitter.com/IsYF3zjEuI — المركز الوطني للأمن وإدارة الأزمات (NCSCM) (@NCSCMJordan) July 9, 2026

The New York Times, quoting US Central Command officials, reported that US forces had struck more than 170 Iranian military sites over the previous two days, including air defense systems, drone and missile storage facilities, and logistical infrastructure along Iran’s coast near the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

IRGC Navy declared that foreign forces “have no place in this land or in the Strait of Hormuz,” accusing the US military of interfering with maritime navigation and warning that its actions could delay efforts to reopen the strategic waterway while threatening the interests of countries that depend on it.