One dead, four injured in "incident" at Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery -state

Shafaq News/ One person has died and four others were injured in an "incident" at Iran's southern refinery of Bandar Abbas last week, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

The Iranian Oil Ministry's Shana news agency said the incident occurred late on Sept. 22 during emergency repairs, adding that five maintenance workers were hurt, with one worker since dying of their injuries.

"During the emergency repair operation in one of the process units of this refinery, five people were injured, and one of the injured died on Monday," an official from Bandar Abbas refinery told state media.

The incident did not impact production at the refinery, which is one of Iran’s largest, Shana added.