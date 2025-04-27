Iran's Bandar Abbas port in crisis: More blasts follow deadly fire

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, containers exploded for a second day at the Shahid Rajaee section of Iran’s main port in Bandar Abbas, as firefighters struggled to douse blazes sparked by a lethal blast the previous day.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani posted on X, “The situation is under control, and efforts continue to contain the remaining 20% of the fires.”

Mohajerani added that the government declared Monday a day of public mourning, and that President Masoud Pezeshkian “traveled to Bandar Abbas to follow up on the incident on the ground.”

Fire crews have worked since Saturday to cool stacks of containers and avert further detonations, while local schools and offices remain closed and smoke from the port is still visible several kilometres away.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the initial blast. Port authorities said the Rajaee complex – Iran’s principal container hub – will remain closed until the fire is fully extinguished and investigators can secure the site.

The official death toll has risen to 28, with 1,139 people injured, some of whom were airlifted to hospitals in Shiraz and Larestan, emergency services announced.