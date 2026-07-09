US: Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon pilot zone days away

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

Israel is expected to begin its first pullback from a planned “pilot zone” in southern Lebanon within days, a US official told Axios on Thursday, as Washington moves forward with the US-mediated security framework between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The process would proceed despite Lebanon’s refusal to join another round of talks with Israel in Rome next week before the first redeployment begins, the official indicated, noting that additional pilot zones are already being prepared, with US Central Command coordinating with both sides. Washington also plans to engage international partners to help the Lebanese government restore sovereignty in the pilot zones and across the country.

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧A U.S. official says the first "pilot zone" in southern Lebanon that the IDF is supposed to withdraw from "will launch in a matter of days"🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧This statement comes as the Lebanese government refuses to hold another round of negotiations with Israel in Rome next week,… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 9, 2026

According to the official, the proposed Rome meeting would take place behind closed doors, allowing senior Israeli and Lebanese negotiators to hand discussions over to technical teams responsible for implementing the arrangement.

The framework, reached on June 26, provides for a phased Israeli pullback from southern Lebanon in exchange for a broader deployment of the Lebanese Army and the disarmament of armed groups. Hezbollah and several Lebanese political factions oppose the plan, while Israel insists any further redeployment remains contingent on Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously identified Zawtar Al-Gharbiya and Froun as the first two locations included in the pilot stage, Froun’s municipal council rejected the designation, arguing that the town is neither under Israeli occupation nor within the so-called Yellow Line.

Daily Israeli military operations continued across southern Lebanon despite the framework, with troops burning several homes in Qantara in Marjayoun district, opening machine-gun fire from Bayyada toward Beit Al-Sayyad and from Beit Yahoun toward residential areas in Baraachit, damaging several houses. Military vehicles and tanks also advanced toward Birkat Al-Hammam near Khiyam, while a drone struck the Ali Al-Taher woodland on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from the war between March 2 and July 9 at 4,321 people killed and 12,204 others wounded, including women and children.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far