Iraqi detained fishermen return from Kuwait

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi fishermen who had been arrested in Kuwait arrived at the Safwan border crossing on Thursday, along with the body of a fisherman who was killed and another who was wounded in an incident involving Kuwaiti police, a security source in Basra told Shafaq News.

The fishermen had been aboard the Iraqi fishing boat IFB166 when Kuwaiti police opened fire on the vessel.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated that Kuwaiti authorities have agreed to release five Iraqi fishermenfrom the Al-Faw district in southern Basra, detained by the country's coast guard last week. He noted that the decision came in response to a request made by the Iraqi delegation during talks with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.