President Barzani, Italian envoy discuss stronger ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Italy’s ambassador to Iraq, Niccolo Fontana, discussed expanding ties between Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Presidency stated on Thursday.

The two sides also discussed the Kurdistan Region’s internal situation, Barzani’s visit to Iran last week, regional developments, and issues of “mutual interest.”

President Barzani thanked Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s government, and the Italian people for awarding him the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Star of Italy, describing it as a sign of friendship and stronger relations, after Fontana presented him with the honor on Mattarella’s behalf a day earlier. According to the Kurdistan Presidency, it was the first time the award had been presented in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.