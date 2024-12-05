Kurdish President Barzani hosts Italian consul, highlights strong ties

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received Italian Consul General Michele Camerota on the occasion of the completion of his tenure.

During the meeting, Barzani expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Camerota's efforts in “strengthening and expanding relations with the Kurdistan Region,” wishing him success in his new mission.

For his part, the Italian consul thanked President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region authorities for their ongoing support, highlighting Italy's desire to “strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation with the Region.”