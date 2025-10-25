President Barzani presses Iraq’s next government to resolve Kurdish salary crisis

Shafaq News – Sheikhan

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, also Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), called on Iraq’s next government Saturday to resolve the long-standing issue of public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

Launching the KDP’s campaign in Sheikhan, Duhok province, Barzani pressed for full constitutional implementation across all regions, asserting, “The constitution must move from words to action and apply equally across Iraq—not only in Kurdistan.”

Barzani also praised the Region’s tradition of coexistence, portraying its diverse society as a regional model widely respected internationally. He urged the next Kurdish government to focus on stability and improving citizens’ quality of life.

Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections will be held under Law No. 4 of 2023, which restructured representation so that each of the 18 provinces—excluding Halabja—forms a single electoral district with seats distributed using the Sainte-Laguë 1.7 method.

The national parliament includes 329 seats, with nine allocated to minorities including Christians, Yazidis, Shabaks, Sabean-Mandaeans, and Fayli Kurds. The KDP secured 31 federal seats in 2021, up from 25 in 2018, reinforcing its dominance in federal politics.

The party is also the largest in Kurdistan, securing 809,197 votes and 39 seats in the 100-seat Kurdish parliament.

