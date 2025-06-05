President Barzani: Kurds' rights to be defended constitutionally

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani pledged to continue defending the rights of the Kurdish people through all necessary constitutional measures.

In a statement on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Barzani extended “the warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world.”

The Kurdish President emphasized the need to resolve the issue of public salaries in the Kurdistan Region “through dialogue and understanding, based on the constitution, laws, and agreements, in a manner that serves the public interest of the country.”

He affirmed, “We will continue to defend their rights, and we will take all necessary constitutional measures in this regard,” expressing hope that the occasion would serve as “a new incentive to raise the voice of reason and shared responsibility, in a way that guarantees a better future for all components of Iraq.”

Barzani also underscored the importance of upholding the values of the holiday, which he described as “embodied in sacrifice, compassion, and reconciliation,” and renewed his call to “strengthen the spirit of understanding, cooperation, and joint action to overcome challenges, entrench justice, and ensure a decent life for all citizens.”