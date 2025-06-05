Leader Barzani: Baghdad's unjust decree clouding our celebrations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said the Kurdistan Region will mark Eid al-Adha without salaries for its employees due to what he described as an "unjust and unfair" decision by authorities in Baghdad.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the Muslim holiday, Barzani extended warm congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world, offering particular greetings to "the families of the righteous martyrs, heroic Peshmerga fighters, and the dear citizens of Kurdistan."

He likened the salary cuts and what he called a policy of mass starvation against the Kurdish people to the Anfal campaigns, chemical bombardments, and acts of genocide committed by the former regime against the Kurds.

Barzani continued, “The will of the Kurdish people is stronger and higher than any injustice, crime, or Anfal campaign,” Urging those who oppose the Kurdistan Region and its people to “look to history and draw lessons from it.”

He emphasized that “the people of Kurdistan have resisted with resilience and courage against all forms of oppression and tyranny, achieved victory over aggressors and criminals, and left regret to the oppressors.”

The Kurdish leader expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for “the resilience, steadfastness, and dignity of every individual from the people of Kurdistan,” and voiced hope that “God bestows goodness and reassurance upon Kurdistan and Iraq, and peace and stability upon the region and the world."