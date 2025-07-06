President Barzani: Salary resolution benefits all Iraqis

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Sunday, Kudish President Nechirvan Barzani stated that a comprehensive solution to the salary crisis would benefit all Iraqis, urging continued legal dialogue and mutual understanding, according to a statement.

Barzani further expressed optimism about efforts to establish a “roadmap” for resolving outstanding issues with Baghdad, emphasizing the need for constitutional cooperation and depoliticized handling of salary payments as a "national priority".

The statement follows agreement between Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and Barzani on initial steps to address the Region’s salary crisis.

"Viable proposals were identified, and Parliament will support any agreement that ensures consistent salary distribution through coordination with the executive branch," al-Mashhadani added.

Earlier in the day, the federal delegation held meetings with Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who both reiterated the importance of separating salary disbursement from political disputes and urged the federal government to take tangible action.

Salary payments remain a core dispute between Baghdad and Erbil, alongside broader disagreements over oil revenues, constitutional authority, and federal budget allocations.

The Kurdistan Regional Government maintains it has fulfilled its obligations—exporting crude via the state-run SOMO company and transferring proceeds to the federal treasury—while accusing Baghdad of withholding salaries in violation of prior agreements.