President Barzani: Salary issue is top priority

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Monday that talks with Baghdad are progressing to resolve the salary crisis, while parallel negotiations continue with Kurdish factions and international partners to resume oil exports.

Speaking to reporters in Erbil, Barzani stressed that resolving the salary issue remains the Kurdistan Regional Government’s top priority, expressing confidence it would be settled soon.

He confirmed ongoing dialogue between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, noting there is no set timeline. Barzani added that recent discussions with the US ambassador and oil companies focused on the urgent need to restart pipeline operations.

Addressing the situation in al-Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdish president underscored that the Region’s position is clear. “What matters is that everything proceeds within the law.”