KRI President Barzani celebrates KDP’s 78th anniversary

Shafaq News / On Friday, President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated in a statement the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and its leader, Masoud Barzani, on the party’s 78th anniversary.

President Barzani stated, “As we commemorate August 16th and face major developments and challenges in the KRI, Iraq, and the region, the KDP's role remains crucial in the struggle, revolution, and achievements of the Kurdistan people, continuing to promote harmony, unity, and cohesion while protecting coexistence, acceptance, tolerance, and constitutional rights with unwavering determination.”

Moreover, the KRI President affirmed that “the KDP takes pride in its history of struggle, sacrifices, and the trust of the Kurdistan people, and remains hopeful for a brighter future.”

“The party must adapt to changing times, update itself, enhance governance, strengthen institutions, and uphold the national spirit to ensure the freedom, dignity, and rights of the Kurdistan people," he added.

Established in 1946 as a national freedom movement, the KDP has been committed to advocating for Kurdish rights and opposing dictatorship in Iraq. Mustafa Barzani led the party from 1949 to 1979 and is a notable figure in the Kurdish national movement. His son, Masoud Barzani, has served as party president since 1979 and has been re-elected at each congress. The party’s 13th congress, held in December 2010 in Erbil under the theme of Renewal, Justice, and Coexistence, re-elected Masoud Barzani as president and appointed Nechirvan Barzani as vice president.