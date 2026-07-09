Iraq arrests suspected international drug trafficker posing as war media worker

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (NSS) on Thursday arrested a suspected international drug trafficker who allegedly posed as a "war media worker" to facilitate drug trafficking operations, saying he transported crystal meth between Iraqi provinces and into Baghdad before distributing it to local dealers.

Security forces also confiscated quantities of narcotics from the suspect, along with several forged identification cards that investigators said he used while traveling.

During separate security operations in Dhi Qar the service seized more than 111,000 Captagon pills. In Al-Qadisiyyah province, security personnel arrested a suspect found in possession of crystal meth. In the provincial capital, officers also dismantled a four-member network, seizing weapons, drug-use paraphernalia, and cash during the operation.