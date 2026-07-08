Italy awards President Barzani major state honor

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani received Italy’s Order of the Star on Wednesday, one of the country’s highest honors, in recognition of his efforts to promote stability in the region.

Italy’s ambassador to Iraq and representative of the Italian president, Niccolo Fontana, presented the order during an official ceremony in Erbil, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barzani thanked Italy’s government and people for their “continued support” for the Kurdistan Region, particularly their assistance in reorganizing and reforming the Peshmerga forces.

He also highlighted Rome’s contributions to civilian and cultural fields, describing Italy as a key partner in preserving the KRI’s heritage and identity.