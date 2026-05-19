Kurdish President, Italian FM stress regional stability

Shafaq News- Rome

Regional stability and efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East topped talks between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on Tuesday.

The two sides stressed the need to deepen ties between Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, across various fields, with Barzani reiterating Erbil and Baghdad's appreciation for Rome’s continued support and cooperation.

For his part, Tajani described the Region as “an important factor” in regional stability and expressed his country’s readiness to expand joint cooperation with both Iraq and Kurdistan.

President Barzani departed for Rome on Sunday for a two-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican. He previously met with Pope Leo XIV, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, where discussions focused on bilateral relations as well as political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.