Barzani discusses boosting investment with Italian foreign minister

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on Thursday to discuss ways of enhancing Italian relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the presidency of the region, the two sides discussed opportunities for Italian investment and employment in Iraq and Kurdistan, as well as expanding joint cooperation in areas such as economics and energy.

During the meeting, President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his desire to strengthen relations with Italy and emphasized that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region view their relationship with Italy with great interest and are prepared to increase joint cooperation.

Meanwhile, Tajani affirmed his country's desire to expand its relationship with Iraq and Kurdistan in all areas. In this context, he announced the elevation of Italy's representation in the Kurdistan Region from a consulate to a general consulate, describing his country's relationship with Iraq and Kurdistan as outstanding.

The meeting also discussed the overall situation in Iraq, as well as relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and several issues of mutual interest.