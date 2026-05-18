President Barzani, Italian Defense Minister discuss security cooperation

Shafaq News- Rome

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto discussed counterterrorism cooperation and relations between Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting in Rome, the Kurdish presidency said on Monday.

Barzani renewed the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s appreciation for Italy’s role within the Global Coalition, particularly its support in providing training and advisory assistance to the Peshmerga forces.

For his part, Crosetto reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to continuing military and security assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Both Sides exchanged also reviewed the latest regional security developments and the impact of ongoing tensions, highlighting the importance of preserving stability and preventing the resurgence of terrorism.