US crude falls more than 2% after Trump halts Iran strike plan
Shafaq News
US crude futures fell more than 2% in early Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack on Iran to allow for negotiations to end the war in the Middle East.
The US West Texas Intermediate most active July contract at 2212 GMT was down $2.08 or 2.02% to $102.34 per barrel while the front-month fell $1.54 or 1.42% to $107.12, after gaining over 3.1% in the previous session. The June contract is set to expire on Tuesday.
(Reuters)
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