Suffocation cases rise to 365+ in Iraq’s Najaf dust storm

Shafaq News- Najaf

More than 365 suffocation cases were recorded after a powerful dust storm swept through Najaf province in southern Iraq, Abdullah Al-Ghazali, head of the province’s Health Directorate, said on Monday.

Al-Ghazali confirmed that all patients received the necessary treatment and were later discharged without any deaths recorded. Health institutions across Najaf mobilized emergency measures, supplying hospitals with allergy and asthma medications alongside sufficient oxygen stocks. Ambulance teams were also instructed to respond rapidly to urgent cases.

Authorities had initially reported 65 suffocation cases earlier today after the storm swept across western Iraq, spreading through Al-Anbar before reaching Babil and Baghdad.