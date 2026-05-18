Najaf records 65 suffocation cases after powerful storm

Shafaq News- Najaf

At least 65 suffocation cases were recorded in Najaf province, southern Iraq, following a powerful dust storm that swept across the province and several other Iraqi cities, a local official stated on Monday.

In a statement, Najaf Health Directorate chief Abdullah Al-Ghazali said hospitals and health institutions had been placed on full alert, while emergency ambulance teams were instructed to equip vehicles with oxygen supplies and essential medical equipment to ensure rapid response to suffocation cases linked to the dust storm.

He also urged residents, particularly the elderly and people with respiratory illnesses, to avoid going outside unless necessary and to wear face masks.

Earlier today, a dust storm swept across western Iraq and spread heavily through Al-Anbar province before reaching Babil and the capital, Baghdad.