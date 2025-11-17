President Barzani, Italian Envoy praise “successful” Iraqi elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

Iraq’s recently concluded parliamentary elections dominated talks between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Italy’s ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò Fontana, according to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency.

During their meeting on Sunday in Erbil, Barzani—who also serves as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) deputy leader—and Fontana expressed satisfaction with the smooth voting process, describing the elections as “successful.” They voiced hope that the post-election phase would open “a better new period” on all levels.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و باڵيۆزى ئيتاڵيا دۆخی عێراق و هه‌رێمی کوردستان تاوتوێ ده‌که‌نhttps://t.co/4rHBnnQuJO pic.twitter.com/0Eg9oY8PJM — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 17, 2025

The discussions also covered Italy’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the broader political process, and regional developments, while reviewing efforts to form the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet and the internal situation within the Region.

Last week, Iraq completed its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, with turnout surpassing 56% nationwide. Preliminary figures showed the KDP strengthening its position as one of Iraq’s leading Kurdish parties, securing roughly one million votes.

The detailed distribution of seats has yet to be finalized. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) indicated that official results will be released today.

