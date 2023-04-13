Barzani discusses enhancing security ties with Italian Defense Minister

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in the Italian capital of Rome in his latest visit to the European country.

During the meeting, Barzani expressed his appreciation for Italy's military aid and support to the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS, affirming Iraq and Kurdistan Region's desire to continue mutual cooperation with Italy in the security and military fields, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Region.

On his part, the Italian Defense Minister praised the role of Kurdistan Region in promoting security stability in Iraq and the region, and combating terrorism, thanking the Region for its cooperation and coordination with the Italian forces operating in Kurdistan Region.

Both sides expressed their willingness to continue security cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts, agreeing that economic conditions are linked to security stability. Therefore, it is important to strengthen the economies of Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.