IRGC's Qaani arrives in Iraq for Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, arrived in the Iraqi city of Najaf, on Tuesday, to attend the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Reports had circulated that Iraqi authorities had formally objected to Qaani's participation in the funeral.

The funeral is scheduled to begin in Najaf on Wednesday morning before continuing to Karbala. Khamenei's body will then be transported to the Iranian city of Mashhad for burial.

Read more: Exclusive: Iraq restricts Khamenei funeral