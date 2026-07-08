Ali Khamenei funeral procession reaches Iraq's Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

Funeral processions for Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, began in the Iraqi city of Najaf on Wednesday morning, drawing senior Iraqi officials and citizens amid high security and organizational measures.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi received on Tuesday evening the bodies of Khamenei and members of his family at Najaf International Airport. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, FM Abbass Araghchi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, and senior Iranian officials had also arrived to take part in the ceremonies.

A wide range of Iraqi political, religious, tribal, and community figures also attended the reception ceremony, including leaders of the Iran-aligned Coordination Framework, the largely parliamentary bloc that governs Iraq.

Sayyid Muhammad Taqi al-Hakim, an instructor at the religious seminary in Najaf, is scheduled to lead the funeral prayer in the city. Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai, the representative of the top Shia religious authority Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, is to lead the prayer at the shrine of Imam Hussein bin Ali after the body reaches Karbala.