PMF: 2.3M participate in Khamenei funeral in Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

More than two million mourners have gathered in the Iraqi city of Najaf to participate in funeral processions for Iran's slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) media directorate.

Participants continued to arrive throughout Wednesday as more than 25,000 security personnel were deployed.

The funeral processions, which began in the morning, drew crowds described by participants as the Ashura and Arbaeen gatherings when millions of Shia muslims flocked to the streets in Najaf and Karbala mourning Imam Hussein bin Ali, the third Shia Imam.

Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, confirmed that the mourners had covered approximately 1.5 kilometers since the procession began, adding that security and intelligence forces are closely monitoring the funeral procession in the holy city.

Following ceremonies in Najaf, the body was scheduled to be transferred to the nearby city of Karbala for additional funeral rites, where between six and seven million mourners are expected to take part in the funeral procession, according to security officials.