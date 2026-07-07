Karbala prepares for funeral procession of Iran's Khamenei

Shafaq News- Karbala

Karbala is preparing to receive the coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and officials throughout the city have intensified security measures and organized service facilities as mourners and official delegations prepare to arrive.

Photos captured by Shafaq News showed the city's main streets and public squares decorated with banners, portraits, and flags displayed on light poles, buildings, and entrances to Karbala. Processions, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), security forces, and organizing committees have also stepped up preparations for the expected influx of visitors.

Read more: Najaf mobilizes for Khamenei funeral procession

Shafaq News correspondent said the preparations include setting up hospitality sites and service facilities, providing water, food, and first aid, and organizing the movement of religious processions along the roads leading to the city center as part of a dedicated operational plan for the funeral ceremonies.

According to informed sources, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will lead the official delegation accompanying Khamenei's body during funeral ceremonies scheduled to take place in Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi is also expected to participate in the official reception ceremony at Najaf International Airport.

Read more: Iraq’s Karbala ready for millions at Khamenei funeral